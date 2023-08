Labor Day (Monday, September 4), 3-6 pm

Grab a blanket or lawn chairs for one final outdoor concert of summer! Groove to the Grit City Sax Quartet whose cool sounds span from Bach and Dvořák to movie themes and pop rock. Their set will begin at 4 pm but come early to enjoy the gardens! Food and beverages and a special selection of rhododendron plants will be available for purchase.

Tickets: $20 General, Free for kids 12 and under.