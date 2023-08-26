 Steilacoom Survey regarding Parks, Recreation, and Open Space – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Survey regarding Parks, Recreation, and Open Space

The Town is seeking input on the future of parks and natural open spaces in Steilacoom. Please help us by providing feedback on your priorities using the QR code below or link to survey. The survey will close on October 31, 2023.

Or enter the following URL into your internet browser to take the survey: https://forms.office.com/r/juyK9ibtvQ 

Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Public Works Building (1030 Roe St, Steilacoom, WA 98388)

Questions? Contact the Town Planner at: tanner.fuller@ci.steilacoom.wa.us  

