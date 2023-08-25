Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont week of Aug. 28 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on northbound Interstate 5 in DuPont at the Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange overnight the week of Aug. 28.

The closures allow Atkinson Construction to pave and re-stripe the northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road for an upcoming traffic shift on the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Lane closures near Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange

One lane of northbound I-5 will close from:

7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Monday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Aug. 31.

Ramp closures at Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange

The northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close from:

7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Monday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Aug. 31.

Travelers from Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading to northbound I-5 will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5.

Travelers on northbound I-5 wanting to exit at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will follow a detour to 41st Division Drive, then return south on I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.