One Final Concert in the Park – The Suburban Times

One Final Concert in the Park

Enjoy one last night of free music amid the cool shade of the apple trees in the Curran Apple Orchard. Be sure to pack a picnic dinner (no alcohol, however) and dine al fresco while enjoying free music courtesy of CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts).

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Pacific Beat Jazz Combo will hit the band shell for an evening of Jazz music.

Concerts in the Park begin at 6:30 p.m. Curran Apple Orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W. in University Place. For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com.

