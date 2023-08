Bring the family out to the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Drive W.) this Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for U.P.’s newest community event, Harvest Day. Pick your own apples from designated trees and enjoy the best in farm- (or orchard)-to-table goodness with nature’s sweetest treats grown right here in U.P.

This event replaces the annual Cider Squeeze which was cancelled this year due to a lack of volunteers and an inadequate number of cider presses.