What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

U.P. businesses are showing their school pride by going the extra mile to support school supply drives prior to the first day of school in U.P. on Aug. 29.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa at 3904 Bridgeport Way W. is awarding free specialty upgrades for massages or facials to those who contribute five or more school supplies to its back-to-school campaign. All supplies received will be donated to Curtis Junior High, Curtis High School and Evergreen Primary School.

The Linton Agency at 7409 27th St. W. will host a Back-to-School Supply Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Families are welcome to stop by and pick up backpacks and various school supplies for free. For those who wish to contribute to this effort, community donations of school supplies will be accepted until Aug. 25.

And in more good news, on Thursday, Aug. 24 the public is invited to attend two back-to-back ribbon cuttings for new businesses in U.P. Stop by the American Red Cross at 4310 Bridgeport Way W. from 4-6 p.m. and Destiny Direct Primary Care at 4401 Bridgeport Way W. from 6-7 p.m. to welcome these new businesses to town.