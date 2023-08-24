UPS Celebrates Major Fundraising Milestones in 2022-23 – The Suburban Times

University of Puget Sound announcement.

University of Puget Sound’s motto—”To the heights!”—has rarely felt so apt. In July, the university closed the books on another successful year as it celebrated raising $26.16 million, a 43% increase from the previous fiscal year. The gifts will help Puget Sound continue to work toward the ambitious goals set forth in its Leadership for a Changing World strategic plan.

This year’s philanthropic contributions include the single largest gift in Puget Sound’s history: a $10 million commitment from the Tom and Meg Names Family Foundation in support of Puget Sound Athletics and, in particular, to fund the Puget Sound Performance Success (PS2) Program, which blends athletics and experiential learning to provide holistic support for student-athletes. Puget Sound also received a $2 million gift from alumna Ellen Ferguson ’72 to support the Legacies Project, an initiative to examine and learn from Puget Sound’s role in the diverse histories that have shaped the Pacific Northwest. The $26.16 million total includes $2.34 million earmarked for the Puget Sound Fund, providing consistent annual support for ongoing institutional priorities.

“At Puget Sound, we’re constantly evolving to serve our students, alumni, and the community we call home. We could not do this important work without the support of our generous donors,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “Because of this investment, we are able to offer a truly transformative education today and for generations to come.”

Puget Sound received $10 million from the Names Family Foundation. The gift was made in memory of Tom ’59 and Meg ’56 Names, who met at Puget Sound.

Puget Sound received several other significant gifts this year, including commitments to support education access programs including Summer Academic Challenge, scholarships and financial aid, and the Posse Scholars Program, which provides tuition assistance for students with exceptional academic and leadership potential. The university also announced planned gift commitments in support of Puget Sound’s unrestricted endowment (money that can be directed to the greatest operational need) totaling $6.50 million and $1.47 million in planned gifts toward restricted endowment (money that is designated for a specific use, such as student programming, faculty development and research, or scholarships). Finally, Puget Sound’s donors also contributed to athletics programs and facilities, and provided the necessary funding to expand experiential learning opportunities, study abroad and study away programs, and undergraduate summer research.

“It’s inspiring to see Loggers and community members come together in support of this incredible institution,” said Vice President for University Relations Victor Martin, whose team coordinates fundraising efforts across campus. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed and continues to give to unlock Puget Sound’s fullest potential.”

In total, 4,132 donors contributed to the university’s mission. This includes 1,593 donors who gave during Logger Day Challenge, an annual day of philanthropy that encourages alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, and friends of Puget Sound to donate toward financial aid, athletics, academic programs, faculty support, and more.

Gifts to the Puget Sound Fund are critical to helping the university achieve the goals set forth in its 10-year strategic plan, Leadership for a Changing World. At a time when higher education faces serious challenges, these gifts ensure Puget Sound has a solid financial foundation and can deliver on its mission; increase access to a well-rounded liberal arts and sciences education in the dynamic Pacific Northwest region; and cultivate the next generation of leaders, thinkers, creators, and entrepreneurs.

