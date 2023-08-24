RFQ for pair of Civil Engineering Services – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing full civil design services to assist the City with their Military Road – Edgewood to 112th project. The City’s needs are outlined in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) available by clicking here. Each statement of qualification shall be submitted via email to tpokswinski@cityoflakewood.us no later than 4:00 PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

In a section RFQ, the City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing full civil design services to assist the City with their 100th St. – Lakeview to S Tacoma Way project. The City’s needs are outlined in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) available by clicking here. Each statement of qualification shall be submitted via email to eswanstrom@cityoflakewood.us no later than 4:00 PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.