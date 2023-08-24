 Future of Retirement Town Hall set for Aug. 28 in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Future of Retirement Town Hall set for Aug. 28 in Steilacoom

Submitted by Office of State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti.

The Future of Retirement Security Town Hall – With State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti will take place Monday, August 28, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Steilacoom Town Hall, 1718 Lafayette St, Steilacoom.

The Treasurer, one of nine elected executives serving a four-year term in our state, is going to hear directly from the people about what attaining retirement with dignity could look like and what it might take to get us there. The target audience is anyone who is interested in or concerned about our current ability to retire in comfort here in Washington and wants to learn what other states are doing to ensure long term retirement security for all. All members of the public are welcome to attend.  

