Activities for the Whole Family: Summer Bash, Hikes, Un-Stuff the Bus and more – The Suburban Times

Looking for something to do? Metro Parks Tacoma has your back…

Summer Bash at STAR Center

Work Parties in the Rose Garden

Discovering Defiance: Drop-in Hikes at Point Defiance

Summer Late Nights – Back to School Edition

Un-Stuff the Bus Block Party

Lifeguard Training: Pre-Course Swimming Assessment

August Saturday Scramble

Mini Gherkins Pickleball Clinics

Fresh from the Farmers Market

Explore the Shore

Homespun Happy Hour

Beat the heat at our Spraygrounds

Summer Playground & Lunch Program

Click here to learn more.