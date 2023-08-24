 Activities for the Whole Family: Summer Bash, Hikes, Un-Stuff the Bus and more – The Suburban Times

Activities for the Whole Family: Summer Bash, Hikes, Un-Stuff the Bus and more

Looking for something to do? Metro Parks Tacoma has your back…

  • Summer Bash at STAR Center
  • Work Parties in the Rose Garden
  • Discovering Defiance: Drop-in Hikes at Point Defiance
  • Summer Late Nights – Back to School Edition
  • Un-Stuff the Bus Block Party
  • Lifeguard Training: Pre-Course Swimming Assessment
  • August Saturday Scramble
  • Mini Gherkins Pickleball Clinics
  • Fresh from the Farmers Market
  • Explore the Shore
  • Homespun Happy Hour
  • Beat the heat at our Spraygrounds
  • Summer Playground & Lunch Program

Click here to learn more.

