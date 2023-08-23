Single Tickets and Subscriptions Still Available – The Suburban Times

Ticket sales for individual concerts are now on sale- but SUBSCRIBING will still guarantee you the best seat selection!

Single tickets are on sale for Season 77. We have season ticket packages to meet every schedule and budget. Choose from our Premier Series with all eight concerts, our 6-concert Just the Classics, or our Compose Your Own package that lets you choose any 3 or more concerts.

As a season ticket subscriber, you will enjoy:

Best seats: get first choice seating in the beautiful Pantages Theater—and keep your same seats for every concert you attend!

get first choice seating in the beautiful Pantages Theater—and keep your same seats for every concert you attend! Best price: save up to 25% on your season tickets PLUS save 10% on additional single ticket purchases

save up to 25% on your season tickets PLUS save 10% on additional single ticket purchases FREE ticket exchange: trade for another concert if your plans change

Don’t miss a minute of our 2023-2024 season, featuring:

Classics you love, like Verdi’s Requiem, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, and more

Selections by women and composers of color, from the past and present

Virtuosos of piano, violin, and French horn

And, of course, Maestra Sarah and the amazing musicians of YOUR Symphony Tacoma!

Come celebrate the gift of music with YOUR Symphony Tacoma!