Lakewold Garden: Adopt a Tree Walk & Talk – The Suburban Times

August 27 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Join Lakewold Gardens’ Lead Horticulturalist Kristine Dillinger for a short walk and talk about the gardens while learning about some of our iconic trees.
ABOUT THE SPEAKER: Kristine Dillinger, is a Certified Professional Horticulturalist with the Washington State Nursery and Landscape Association. She received a degree in horticultural studies from South Seattle College in 2013 and committed herself to public horticulture. Sharing the garden with others is one of the highlights of her role as lead horticulturalist.
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
12317 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
