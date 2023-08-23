Free Meals for All CPSD Students for 2023-24 School Year – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District has received approval to provide free meals to all students for the 2023-24 school year—this includes breakfast and lunch. Families do not need to complete a Free/Reduced School Meal Application this school year for eligibility.

“We are pleased to receive approval for all of our CPSD schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and provide nutritious meals for our students free of charge,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “Food insecurity impacts many students and families in our area. By removing this barrier, we are ensuring students will start the school day with the energy needed to focus on learning.”

Although families are no longer required to submit a Free/Reduced Lunch Application to be eligible for free meals, families will receive a Family Income Survey on Aug. 28 to be completed for their household. Many state and federal programs and grants are based on the information collected from eligibility applications. This additional funding provides educational resources and support to meet student needs.

Completing this survey allows for the school district to collect this necessary government funding, and it ensures eligible students can receive a reduction in fees for academic and extracurricular activities.

For questions or additional guidance, please contact CPSD Student Nutrition by calling 253-583-5490.