 DuPont to host ribbon cutting for new Public Works Building – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

DuPont to host ribbon cutting for new Public Works Building

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of DuPont will host a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Public Works Building on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11 am at 1790 Civic Dr., DuPont WA 98327. Building tours to follow the dedication ceremony.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *