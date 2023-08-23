DuPont to host ribbon cutting for new Public Works Building – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont will host a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Public Works Building on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11 am at 1790 Civic Dr., DuPont WA 98327. Building tours to follow the dedication ceremony.
