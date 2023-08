Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Tacoma Habitat celebrated a double home dedication on Saturday, August 19, which included our 300th new construction home!

With double the joy, we welcomed Vinh and Linh to home #300, sponsored by the Weyerhaeuser Alumni, and LeVena to home #301, sponsored by BCRA and the Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.

Learn more about the homeowners at the Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity website.