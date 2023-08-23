Applications being accepted for the 2024 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program – The Suburban Times

The 2024 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program, which assists in funding multiple preservation efforts in Pierce County, is now accepting applications through noon on Oct. 2, 2023.

Grant requests can be made for historic preservation or history-related project proposals. For properties designated as an official landmark in Pierce County, the maximum grant request is $35,000. Applications supporting properties can be used to identify, protect, restore, excavate, and reconstruct districts, sites, buildings, and other structures including gardens and landscapes as well as other objects of significance to heritage, history, architecture, archaeology, or culture.

Non-building projects may request up to $15,000 for collection, acquisition, cataloging, interpretation, exhibition, preservation or enhancement of historically significant artifacts and documents, historic markers or interpretive signage, historical research under the supervision of a qualified professional or public events and programs that promote Pierce County culture or history.

Nonprofit organizations, museums, historical societies, community-based organizations, individuals owning property on a historic register, public agencies, tribes, local government, and special purpose agencies such as housing authorities, community development agencies, school districts and parks are eligible to apply. All applicants must provide funds matching the grant request.

The Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program is funded by a surcharge for preservation of historical documents per RCW 36.22.170. The Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission (LHPC) will accept and review applications.

Projects recommended by the LHPC are subject to review and approval by the County Council, expected in March 2024 with contracts concluding December 2024. The grant guidelines and application form are available on the Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation website.