SR 509 northbound lane closure and speed advisory in Fife, Aug. 23 – The Suburban Times

FIFE – Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will limit travel on State Route 509 in Fife to a single northbound lane on Wednesday evening, Aug. 23 through the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24 as they begin building a new SR 167 flyover ramp which will eventually help move traffic from southbound SR 167 onto SR 509.

During this lane closure, drivers are advised to follow signage posted within the work zone and reduce speeds to 40 miles per hour. People traveling on SR 509 between Fife and northeast Tacoma should expect longer travel times during the lane closure.

Lane closure and travel information

8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 – SR 509 will be reduced to one northbound lane, with an advisory speed limit of 40 mph.

This work is part of WSDOT’s SR 167 Completion Project which is constructing 6 new miles of tolled expressway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma.

Know before you go

