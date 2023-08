Wildfire smoke blew into Pierce County over the weekend. It may clear soon, but it’s important to know how to protect yourself.

Wildfire smoke affects everyone, but can be especially bad if you’re:

Under 18.

Over 65.

Pregnant.

Living with heart or lung disease.

Find more info on how to protect yourself and how to make your own box fan filter at tpchd.org/wildfiresmoke.