Lakewood United Members & Speakers Meetings August 24 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lisa T. Boyd, President – Lakewood United.

It is my pleasure to partner with the Lakewood United Executive Team to reach out to you to share some of the initiatives that we have been working on and how we are moving forward with our collaborative opportunities. Our mission continues to include encouraging positive civic engagement inspired by knowledge attained during community forums. Our community forums will include time for informed dialogue and collaboration.

Over the past few months, we have been fortunate to share quality information from some expert guest speakers who are making positive contributions to our community. They shared pertinent information regarding education, initiatives supporting healthy and well youth and families, safety, and emergency preparedness.

Moving forward, we will host meetings for Lakewood United Members every other month. At 6:00PM. These meetings will be a time for us to connect with other members and will afford us the opportunity to share information and participate in collective dialogue and capacity building.

In the meantime, please mark your calendars to join us on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 6:00PM at Pierce College, Ft. Steilacoom Campus in the Olympic Building, Room 102. We will have a taco bar available and will take time to eat and reconnect from 6:00 to 6:30. We look forward to connecting and sharing pertinent information with you.

For our planning purposes for both food and facility needs, please RSVP by clicking on this link https://forms.gle/kkProWXW4z8Ph5YP9 or replay to this email and letting us know by stating YES I’ll be there or NO -can’t make it. We hope that you will be able to join us as your presence and participation is extremely valuable to us.

We appreciate all that our members do to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Lakewood and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to meeting, sharing, and connecting with you soon. Our next community forum will be on August 17th at 6:00pm at Pierce College – same location listed above. At this meeting, you will hear about what our local students have shared regarding their needs and hopes for a thriving community.