Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension service to begin Sept. 16 – The Suburban Times

After extensive quality and safety testing and 20 years since service first began on its initial segment, the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension of the T Line will open to passengers on September 16, 2023.

The 2.4-mile Hilltop extension doubles the length of the T Line and includes seven new stations.

They are:

St. Joseph (Martin Luther King Jr. Way south of South 17th St.)

Hilltop District (South 11th and M.L.K. Way)

6th Avenue (at M.L.K. Way)

Tacoma General (M.L.K Way at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital)

Stadium District (North 1st St. at North G St.)

South 4th (at South Stadium Way)

(at South Stadium Way) Old City Hall Station (Commerce St. north of South 7th St.)

“Connecting more of Tacoma to our transit network, the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension represents another step toward building a truly regional rail system, giving people flexibility as they travel for work, school and everyday activities,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

“Tacoma is so excited to see the opening of the much-anticipated Hilltop Link and we can’t wait for everyone in Tacoma to have an opportunity to ride,” said Sound Transit Boardmember and Tacoma Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker. “I look forward to celebrating a more accessible city and region, connecting to local transit and to supporting our local businesses that have stuck with us through construction.”

“The opening of the T-Link Hilltop extension marks the first of a series of light rail openings scheduled over the next several years that will connect more people within their local communities and the greater Puget Sound region,” said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm. “Sound Transit is proud of and thankful for the local teamwork and regional partnerships that continuously collaborate to build and operate our regional mobility network.”

Passengers will have access to Wright Park, major medical facilities and regional transit via the Tacoma Dome Station. Trains will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Monday through Saturday, trains will run at approximately 12-minute intervals from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 20 minutes all other times and Sundays.

Sound Transit will begin charging fares via ORCA, paper tickets, and the Transit GO app ($2 per trip for adults; $4 day pass, or free for youth 18 and under) and will conduct a targeted ORCA LIFT reduced fare promotion and awareness campaign in Tacoma.

On Sept. 16, the community is invited to the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (TUPAC), 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma, WA 98405, by the new Hilltop District T Line station for a 10 a.m. celebration of the beginning of service and a ribbon cutting. There will be remarks by elected officials and community leaders and performances by TUPAC dancers and NW Sinfonietta.

Additionally, passengers will be invited to participate and win prizes in the “Discover. Scan. Win.” digital scavenger hunt promoting local businesses. Commemorative free T Line posters will be available as well as souvenir maps. Several community-focused displays will also be installed along the alignment. Follow along on social media with the #HelloTacoma hashtag.

People in the Stadium and Hilltop areas should stay alert and be aware of the regular trains now traversing the neighborhood. Pause and look both ways before crossing any intersection and use crosswalks not shortcuts.

Go to https://www.soundtransit.org/hellotacoma for more information on safety and how to ride. Riders can check here for the latest T Line schedule information.