Who Doesn’t Love a Good Laugh? – Coming September 8th – The Suburban Times

The Play That Goes Wrong

From guffaws to knee slappers, a good laugh relaxes your body and makes you feel better. Laughter can help relieve pain, bring greater happiness, and even increase immunity.

Tacoma Little Theatre has already expanded their next production, The Play That Goes Wrong, from September 8th to October 1st. You will not want to miss this one . . .

“The Play That Goes Wrong is a 2012 play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company. It won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards. As of September 2021, the show has been running since 2012 in London; since 2014, the play has undertaken five tours of the UK.” – Wikipedia

Get ready to laugh harder than you’ve laughed before! “The Play That Goes Wrong” makes the Three Stooges seem boring.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor”, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! This Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

If you’ve seen comedy productions at Tacoma Little Theatre there’s a good chance that you will recognize the hilarious local actors who have made you laugh before and are ready to do it again!

Featuring:

Kyle Sinclair as Jonathan playing Charles Haversham

Blake R. York as Robert playing Thomas Colleymoore

Jacob Tice as Dennis playing Perkins

Paul Richter as Max playing Cecil Haversham

Gretchen Boyt as Sandra playing Florence Colleymore

Frank Roberts as Chris playing Inspector Carter

Marisa-Clare Hissey as Annie

Mark Peterson as Trevor

Derek Mesford as Cornley Drama Society stage crew

Sage Stevens as Cornley Drama Society stage crew

Robert Baltazor as Cornley Drama Society stage crew

The Play That Goes Wrong is recommended for ages 12 and over with comedic violence and some sexual suggestiveness.

Get your tickets ASAP – tacomalittletheatre.csstix.com/events.php