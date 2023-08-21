Tacoma Tapestry 2023: Croatian Music in Old Town Park Sept 9 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Croatian music and pastries in the Old Town Park September 9 (2-4 pm).

Join us in celebrating Tacoma’s cultural history as we enjoy the music of Croatia and the Baltics. Performers will be the KlapaDooWopella mens vocal quartet which specializes in traditional Croatian “Klapa” (a cappella minstrels who traditionally hang out on boat docks and street corners along the Adriatic coast of Croatia); Bonaca is a multi-piece tamburica orchestra which performs music from Croatia and Central and Southeast Europe; and Dunava (Danube) is a Balkan womens vocal ensemble.

The ladies of Slavonian Hall will offer pastries and coffee.

Bring blankets and beach chairs for sitting on the grass.

We are happy to be sponsored by Tacoma Creates, Tacoma City Events, and Old Town Business & Professional Association.

Time: 2pm-4pm on Saturday Sept 9

Cost: Free

All ages welcome

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/