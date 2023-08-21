Letter: What Starts with ‘D’? – The Suburban Times

‘D’ is for duck. And daisy. And Dutch.

My wife was Dutch.

And ‘D’ is for David. That’s me.

‘Day’ starts with ‘D’. And there was a day I’ll never forget, never regret, for however many more days I have left.

It was the day fifty years ago that this David proposed to that beautiful Dutch young lady (who seriously came with wooden shoes which she collected along with a lot of other Dutch things), and to David’s proposal she said ‘yes.’

Death also starts with ‘D’.

And death took my Dutch wife just five-months-ago-and-a-day as I write this.

Now there is not a day that goes by but what I am so very thankful for the wife and mother and grandmother she was to me, her family, and so many.

Because of the person she was:

Devoted.

That too starts with ‘D’.