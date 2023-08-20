Summer Leadership Academy – Preparedness & Partnership 2023 – The Suburban Times

COL Richard N. Strand USA (R) – Morning Keynote Address

I had a nice introduction to the Summer Leadership Academy, which builds a collaboration and coordination between a host of military and civilian organizations with a focus on transportation and logistics.

COL Richard N. Strand USA (R) gave an excellent keynote address concerning U.S. Strategic Insights and Interests. He also spoke later about “Understanding Ukraine.” I was disappointed that I missed that presentation. Each concurrent session had three choices for participation and discussion.

The keynote address in the afternoon was both excellent and thoughtful. VADM Brown, USN (R) gave an excellent presentation involving world-wide production, transportation, and the ships at sea. He spoke of things past, things current, and things possibly happening as transportation expands even more than it has.

Glemious Jackson-Chatters was the 2023 recipient of the MG Don Brown Hall of Fame Award from the Puget Sound Chapter. She joined TOTE in My of 1977. She is a dedicated hard worker.

The NDTA Puget Sound Chapter awarded Alaysha Tausinga, the 2023 Scholarship. Alaysha graduated from Mesa Verde High School and has plans to attend Sacramento State University this fall. With her degree she plans on making a positive difference in the World.

Although the time seemed to fly by, there was plenty of time for questions and discussions at each presentation. The Tacoma Yacht Club seemed to be a perfect place for the gathering. Plenty of time was allowed for questions and answers and with the ferry traveling back and forth from Vashon Island to Point Defiance everything seem to fit perfectly together.