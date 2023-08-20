News about your Lakewood Library – The Suburban Times

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library

The interim Lakewood Pierce County Library remains a top priority for the Pierce County Library System. The Library is working with Modern Building Systems, Inc. (MBS), architects and various government agencies, including the City of Lakewood, for building requirements needed for the interim library. A preliminary rendering of the interim library is pictured above.



MBS is making the production of the building a priority. The approximately 7,500-square-foot library will offer full services including browsing shelves and checking out books, using computers, participating in classes and events, and spaces for reading, studying, and public meetings.

These images provide a preliminary look at some design and layout ideas for the interim library. Some furniture from the Lakewood Library on Wildaire Road will be reused in the new building, with the addition of new furniture to provide comfortable and inviting spaces.

More information is available here.

Lakewood Library on Wildaire Road SW

In keeping with the Lakewood Libraries Building Community Advisory Committee recommendation for a building on the current property, the Library is working closely with the City of Lakewood on the removal of the building on Wildaire Road SW.

Current Lakewood Library Services

The Pierce County Library System offers pop-up libraries and services with community partners throughout Lakewood. You may check out books, movies and other materials as well as participate in classes and events at the pop-up libraries and community places.

Visit lakewoodlib.pcls.us for up-to-date info on services and locations. Following is a menu of some of the classes and events:

Spanish/English Story Time

Saturday, Aug. 19 and 26, 1-1:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Stories, rhymes and songs in Spanish and English. Cuentos, rimas y canciones en inglés y español.

Craft & Create

Monday, Aug. 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Enjoy a fun craft geared toward adults.

Tech Help

Monday, Aug. 21 and 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Bring your questions and devices, and staff will help with basic tech problems.

Family Story Time

Tuesday, Aug. 22 and 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Lakewood City Hall – Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW

Thursday, Aug. 24 and 31, 10-10:45 a.m.

Clover Park Technical College, Bldg. 15 – 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood

Enjoy stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays for the whole family.

Library Pop-Up

Tuesday, Aug. 22 and 29, 2-7 p.m.

Lakewood Farmers Market, Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood

Wednesday, Aug. 23 and 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, Lot D – 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood

Thursday, Aug. 24 and 31, 9 a.m.-noon

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW

Access limited library services.

Toddler Story Time

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Lakewood Family Resource Center, 11150 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood

Enjoy simple picture books, songs, fingerplays and movement games.

Please enjoy services at nearby DuPont, Steilacoom, Tillicum and University Place Pierce County Libraries.