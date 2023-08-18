Meet artist Camille Patha – Aug. 24 at TAM – The Suburban Times

Meet the lively, colorful artist Camille Patha on Aug. 24.

The colorful exhibition “Camille Patha: Passion Pleasure Power” is coming to a close at Tacoma Art Museum. All are invited to a lively discussion with artist Camille Patha and exhibition curator Faith Brower.

Thursday, August 24

6-8 p.m.

Tacoma Art Museum (1701 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402)

Free admission; no registration required

During the program, Camille will discuss how the exhibition’s pieces explore emotions, feelings and the universe. The Seattle-based artist has been painting and creating for decades. Her work is as colorful as her personality.

“Camille Patha: Passion Pleasure Power” is showing at Tacoma Art Museum through September 3.