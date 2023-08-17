Woodstick drumming fundrariser seeks volunteers – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Kimball.

With November 5th approaching, it’s time to call for volunteers for our 20th-anniversary Woodstick drum extravaganza!

If you would like to help organize this wonderful event which is raising money for the Coffee Oasis and Network Tacoma organizations, both which help the homeless with an emphasis on youth, please call my office (Christopher Kimball) and get added to our list of volunteers. 253-722-7526.

This year, Woodstick will be held at Clover Park High School in Lakewood.

To get an idea of what Woodstick is, check this out from one of our past Woodsticks:

Thank you!