 Woodstick drumming fundrariser seeks volunteers – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Woodstick drumming fundrariser seeks volunteers

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Chris Kimball.

With November 5th approaching, it’s time to call for volunteers for our 20th-anniversary Woodstick drum extravaganza!

If you would like to help organize this wonderful event which is raising money for the Coffee Oasis and Network Tacoma organizations, both which help the homeless with an emphasis on youth, please call my office (Christopher Kimball) and get added to our list of volunteers. 253-722-7526.

This year, Woodstick will be held at Clover Park High School in Lakewood.

To get an idea of what Woodstick is, check this out from one of our past Woodsticks:

Thank you!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *