U.P. City Council cancels August 21 meeting – The Suburban Times

The City Council Regular Meeting scheduled for Monday, August 21, 2023 has been cancelled. The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
For further information, contact the City Clerk, City of University Place, 253-566-5656.
The City Council Regular Meeting scheduled for Monday, August 21, 2023 has been cancelled. The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
For further information, contact the City Clerk, City of University Place, 253-566-5656.
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply