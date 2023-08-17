Tacoma’s Hylebos Bridge closed until further nothing – The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Hylebos Bridge closed until further nothing City of Tacoma · August 17, 2023 · Leave a Comment · City of Tacoma Twitter/X post. The Hylebos bridge on E. 11th Street in Tacoma will be closed until further notice between Marine View Drive to Taylor Way for maintenance. 🚧 The Hylebos bridge on E. 11th Street in #Tacoma will be closed until further notice between Marine View Drive to Taylor Way for maintenance. https://t.co/YcCVyYB0sw— City of Tacoma (@CityofTacoma) August 17, 2023
