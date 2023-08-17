2023 Curran Cider Squeeze Cancelled – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

The Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze scheduled for Sunday, August 27, is cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and an inadequate number of cider presses. Instead, the public is invited to a Community Harvest Day on Sunday, August 27, from 10am to 4pm.

The community is welcome to pick from untaped trees. (People who have adopted trees will harvest their apples at a later date. Please do NOT pick apples from the trees that are taped off).

Please bring picking bags from home and limit yourself to two bags to enable enough apples for everyone to enjoy. There will be NO other activities scheduled on this day (No pressings available). The Community Harvest Day is simply an opportunity for people to come and enjoy the park. If you are unable to attend, you may also pick apples AFTER this date from UNTAPED TREES.

Tree Adopters will also receive email notices about additional options available to them.

CORE meets the 1st Tuesday of each month at 6pm at City Hall as well as via zoom.

Please visit curranappleorchard.com for more info along with future volunteer opportunities.