Steilacoom Historical School District Special Board Meeting – The Suburban Times

Due to a lack of a quorum, the August 16, 2023, regular meeting of the Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors was canceled.

The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on August 22, 2023, at 8:00 am at the district’s Professional Development Center located at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA, to conduct business and take public comment.

For anyone wishing to provide testimony remotely, the board strongly encourages comments be sent in writing. Please email comments (limited to 3 minutes) to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent at gmiller@steilacoom.k12.wa.us prior to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21. For individuals seeking reasonable accommodations for providing testimony during the meeting, please contact gmiller@steilacoom.k12.wa.us for additional options.

Zoom login: https://steilacoom-k12-wa-us.zoom.us/j/88255130118 or call 253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID: 882 5513 0118