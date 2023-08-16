Hilltop Family Bike Day – The Suburban Times

Join Downtown On the Go (DOTG), 2nd Cycle, and Alchemy Skateboarding for the second annual free Hilltop Family Bike Day on Saturday, August 26th from 11am-1pm! Enjoy a fun, youth-friendly bike obstacle course, a mini skate park, and a short family-friendly bike ride through the Hilltop at noon, plus balloons, kids bike decorations, and free helmets.

Whether you’re an experienced cyclist, or you’re just getting started, this event is accessible for everyone. The obstacle course and mini skate park will be set up in the parking lot of the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) at 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and the bike ride will start there at noon. The casual ride will be led by DOTG and 2nd Cycle staff and volunteers and will highlight parks and other landmarks in the neighborhood. The ride is a great way to learn about Hilltop and to see how so much of Tacoma is accessible by bike. What better way to experience summertime than getting out on your bike? And be sure to check out the Hilltop Street Fair before or after hanging with us!

We’ll have limited youth bikes and skateboards for kids to borrow for the obstacle course and mini skate park, free bike helmets for the whole family, and fun decorations like balloons and spoke beads. Please note, all participants must sign in and complete a waiver before joining in on the fun, and you must have your own bike or skateboard to join the group ride.

DOTG is proud to present bike related events year-round, and to advocate for safe, accessible, equitable and connected bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Thank you to our partners 2nd Cycle and Alchemy Skateboarding, and to our event sponsors Mary Bridge Children’s and Cascade Bicycle Club for supporting this event.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.