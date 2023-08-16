 Enjoy U.P.’s Newest Community Event: Harvest Day at the Curran Apple Orchard – The Suburban Times

Enjoy U.P.’s Newest Community Event: Harvest Day at the Curran Apple Orchard

Celebrate the riches that come from having our very own Apple Orchard in U.P. Community Harvest Day will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and pick your own apples from designated trees in the orchard to take home and enjoy. This event will replace the annual Cider Squeeze which had to be cancelled this year due to a lack of volunteers and an inadequate number of cider presses.

Curran Apple Orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive West. Please visit the Curran Apple Orchard Enthusiasts (CORE) website for more info and to learn about ways you can support the organization by volunteering for future events. 

