Warrior Zone set for Aug. 18 – The Suburban Times

Join the fun at the Warrior Zone, on Lewis North, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for Single Service Member Day, hosted by JBLM BOSS. There will be a car show, DJ, axe throwing, dunk tank, mechanical bull, Esports tournaments and more! Open to JBLM active-duty service members.
