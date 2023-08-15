 Steeplejack inspection – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steeplejack inspection

· · Leave a Comment ·

From the Tacoma Historical Society Twitter/X account.

Jack O’Brien, professional steeplejack, inspects his assignment on August 13, 1942: painting the flagpole on the Puget Sound National Bank Building. The 48 year old painter worked 400 feet above Pacific Avenue.

Steeplejacks carried out a variety of building repair and maintenance at heights on tall buildings. Mr. O’Brien had been in this line of work for 30 years and, when interviewed by the Tacoma Times, admitted that he had broken nearly every bone in his body.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *