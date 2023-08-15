Kids say the darndest things – The Suburban Times

Kids say the darndest things Pierce County · August 15, 2023 · Leave a Comment · Kids in our Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) sure do say the darndest things! Slots available for children aged 3 and 4 in University Place. Do you want to be a queen? 👑 Or maybe an archaeologist? 🔎 Kids in our Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) sure do say the darndest things!Slots available for children aged 3 and 4 in University Place, Sumner, and Eatonville.https://t.co/pjsqiA8e37 pic.twitter.com/luJGJgJAgE— Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) August 14, 2023
