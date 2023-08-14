Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers – The Suburban Times

The Puget Sound is expecting high temperatures for the next several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the heat, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE rides (for registered SHUTTLE customers) to cooling centers and shelters.

The free rides are in effect from start of service on Monday, Aug. 14 through the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, but may be extended if hot weather continues or until the cooling shelters are closed.

The free round trips are available throughout the day and evening for passengers who tell the driver they are traveling to or from a cooling center or shelter. For cooling center locations and tips to stay safe during a heat event, follow this link: www.PierceCountyWA.gov/6226/Hot-Weather-Information.

For help planning a trip, visit Pierce Transit’s Trip Planner at PierceTransit.org or call the agency’s Customer Service Call 253.581.8000 option 2, then option 2 again, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.