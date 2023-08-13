 Tacoma Dome 40th Anniversary Documentary Screening – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Dome 40th Anniversary Documentary Screening

· · Leave a Comment ·

Join Tacoma Venues and Events for a special in-person event celebrating the Tacoma Dome’s 40th Anniversary. This event is a unique opportunity to gain insight into the cultural significance and impact this venue has had on the community. To RSVP, visit tacomadome.org/documentary.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *