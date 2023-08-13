Tacoma Dome 40th Anniversary Documentary Screening – The Suburban Times

Join Tacoma Venues and Events for a special in-person event celebrating the Tacoma Dome’s 40th Anniversary. This event is a unique opportunity to gain insight into the cultural significance and impact this venue has had on the community. To RSVP, visit tacomadome.org/documentary.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply