Music on the Square – The Suburban Times

Have you made it to Market Square yet this summer to enjoy one of the free Wednesday night concerts? If not, don’t let the summer slip away without taking in this favorite warm-weather tradition in U.P.

Taking the stage tonight will be Billy Stoops and the Dirt Angels. You may know Stoops from his band Junkyard Jane. He will be joined tonight by his long-time collaborator and Junkyard Jane co-founder, Leanne Trevelyan. Enjoy Stoops’ rich, soulful vocals and the band’s rockin’ musicians.

Grab dinner from the Seoul Bowl Food Truck or one of the U.P.’s eateries to make it dinner and a show.

And be sure to make plans to take in the last three concerts of the season: