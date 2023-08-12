Tangled Up in Fun – The Suburban Times

The popular U.P. summer tradition, Movie in the Park, drew a big crowd to Cirque Park on Aug. 5 for a free showing of Disney’s “Tangled,” a re-imagining of the classic “Rapunzel” about a young girl who yearns to see the world.

Before the sun went down and the movie began, kids enjoyed face painting and bounce houses while a mermaid on stilts entertained the entire crowd. U.P. Girl Scouts Service Unit 615 distributed free giveaways and sold popcorn—because what would a movie be without popcorn? There were also savory bites from Corndoggery and sweets from Bliss Small Batch Creamery. Performers from Magic in the PNW provided pre-show entertainment, including a sing-along with Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Attendees young and old also had the opportunity to dance along with several Disney princesses.

This evening of free family entertainment was brought to the community by the City of University Place.