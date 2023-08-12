Registration Now Open for TCC Regional Writers’ Conference – The Suburban Times

Registration is now open for Write in the Harbor, the regional writers’ conference held each November at Tacoma Community College’s Gig Harbor campus. This year’s conference will be held Nov. 3 – 4.

The conference begins Friday night with an address by Keynote Speaker Putsata Reang, an author and journalist whose writings have appeared in The New York Times, Politico, The Guardian, Ms, and the Seattle Times. Reang is also the author of the memoir “Ma and Me,” which explores the long legacy of inherited trauma and the crushing weight of cultural and filial duty, in the context of her journey to come out to her family and claim her identity.

Reang will begin the Saturday sessions by hosting a masterclass for all conference attendees. For sessions 2-5, attendees will be able to customize their conference experience by choosing from a number of workshops hosted by the 2023 speakers.

An Early Bird registration rate of $140 is available through Sept. 13. After Sept. 13, the rate is $179. Special rates are also available for community college employees ($100) and for Washington State College students ($45).

Questions? Contact 253-460-2356.