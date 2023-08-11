Workshop on Contracting With the City of Tacoma August 23 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting a workshop on contracting opportunities with the City of Tacoma on August 23, 2023, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM, in the Tacoma Municipal Building, Room 243. The following items will be covered:

An overview of the City’s EIC Program

The City’s bidding, contracting and procurement process

Subscribing to the City’s “Contracting Opportunities” webpage

Registering to be on the City’s “Bid Holder List”

Important information for potential bidders

Sharing of the City’s 2023-2024 “Construction Project Forecast List”

There will also be an opportunity for Q&A before the workshop concludes. This free event will be offered in a hybrid format, with virtual and in-person options to attend. Registration details are available on makeittacoma.com.

Questions about this event, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, may be directed to Gary Lizama at glizama@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5826.