PCSD deputies deploy to Hawaii with FEMA search and rescue team – The Suburban Times

Four PCSD deputies have deployed to Hawaii with Washington State Task Force-1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue (WA-TF1) to assist in search and rescue missions following this week’s devastating fires.

The Type 3 team, consisting of 45 people from Pierce and King counties and the City of Seattle Fire Department, left on Aug. 10, 2023. A five-person K-9 human remains detection group is going with the Type 3 team.

Based out of the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, the team could be deployed for up to 14 days.

More information: bit.ly/WATF1HawaiiActivation.