Join Rep. Leavitt for A Town Hall About Retirement Security – The Suburban Times

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

You are invited to join Rep. Leavitt on Monday, August 28, at the Office of the State Treasurer’s community town hall. This exciting event, in the 28th Legislative District, is for all members of the public who are interested in discussing the importance of securing retirement benefits, and an opportunity to share ideas and hear what work is on the horizon that could ensure everyone in Washington has equitable access to long term retirement security. Light refreshments will be served!

Event Details

Time: Monday, August 28 from 5:30 – 7 PM

Location: Steilacoom Town Hall – 1717 Lafayette St, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Please RSVP by emailing Jesse Johnson at Jesse.Johnson@tre.wa.gov. You can also visit the State Treasurer’s retirement website to RSVP at: Retirement – office of the state treasurer (wa.gov)