 National Night Out Brings Out the Best of U.P. – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

National Night Out Brings Out the Best of U.P.

· · Leave a Comment ·

Once again this year, neighbors in University Place came out in droves to participate in National Night Out activities on Tuesday, Aug. 1. A total of 43 neighborhood groups organized everything from cookouts to potlucks as they came together to show that public safety in U.P. is a community effort. The City’s public safety caravans were kept busy all night, moving from celebration to celebration where kids of every age enjoyed the opportunity to see fire trucks, police cars and other public safety vehicles up close. 

For new U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke, the evening reinforced why he wanted to work in University Place. “This was my first National Night Out in my new role. I was so impressed by the level of participation from so many neighborhoods and enjoyed getting to know the people we serve,” he said. “I am so impressed by the residents and businesses of U.P. The support we continue to get from everyone we encounter is truly something special.”

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *