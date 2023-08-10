Clover Park School District July 2023 Board Review – The Suburban Times

July 10 Budget Hearing

Prior to its regular meeting on July 10, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on the proposed 2023-24 school year budget.

Greg Hart, executive director for finance and business services, shared information on 2023-24 enrollment projections, beginning fund balance for the general fund, budgeted expenditures and revenues, and materials, supplies and operating costs.

Hart’s presentation also included budget information for the associated student body, debt service, capital projects and transportation vehicle funds.

For questions about the budget, please call Hart at 253-583-5010.

July 10 Regular Meeting

During its July 10 board meeting, the CPSD Board of Directors heard an update on social media litigation and a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Social Media Mass Action Lawsuit

William Shinoff with Frantz Law Group provided an update on a lawsuit against social media companies on behalf of school districts across the country. More than 500 school districts are currently participating in the mass action lawsuit.

The defendants in the case are Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat. The lawsuit is attempting to stop practices by social media companies that cause harm to children and provide districts funding for mental health resources, education and training.

Participating districts are not required to pay attorney fees unless there is financial recovery from the litigation.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed summer school and meals, partnerships and national awards.

Summer School and Meals

Summer School was in session through July 21.

The district’s summer meals program happened and was aligned with summer school times and sites. All children 18 and under are able to take advantage of the summer meal program at designated sites.

District Partnerships

During the last week in June, CPSD partnered with Central Kitsap School District to host the summer meeting of the Military Impacted Schools Association.

CPSD has partnered with the YMCA to provide evening access and a variety of programs to all CPSD middle and high school students. The program, called Late Nite, runs Monday through Friday until Sept. 1.

National Awards

CPSD’s marketing and community relations department recently received five awards of excellence and three awards of merit from the National School Public Relations Association for their work during the 2022-23 school year.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized the district to enter into a contract with Sodexo America, LLC to provide food services for students during the 2023-24 school year.

Authorized the superintendent to continue the district’s agreement for legal services with Porter Foster Rorick, LLP for the 2022-23 school year.

Authorized the superintendent to continue the district’s agreement for legal services with Vandeberg Johnson & Gandara PS for the 2022-23 school year.

Authorized professional development contract with Gallagher Consulting.

Accepted funding from Pierce County for the purpose of supporting an evening program for youth in grades 6-12.

Adopted the following policies (view online):

5161, Civility in the Workplace

5254, Staff Expression

Adopted 2023-24 school year budget.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.