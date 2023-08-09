 Letter: The Two Guests – The Suburban Times

Letter: The Two Guests

As purposeful as weeping is to the one grieving the loss of a loved one, so needful are the thorns on the rose blooming in the garden.

Introspection for the sufferer, protection for the flower.

“It takes all sorts of weathers to make a year, and all tend to the same issue, of ripened harvests and full barns,” wrote Scottish Baptist minister Alexander MacLaren (1826-1910) famous for both pulpit and pen.

Which is more important; what matters most; why must both sorrow and sadness, love and gladness be guests in our home?

Yes.

The answer is yes.

