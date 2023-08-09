Five Benefits You Can Apply For Using SSA.gov – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Social Security Administration.

We continue to make it easier for you to access our programs and benefits. Our website offers a convenient way to apply for benefits online.

Here are 5 ways you can apply for benefits using ssa.gov.

Retirement or Spouse’s Benefits – You must be at least 61 years and 9 months and want your benefits to start in no more than 4 months. Apply at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

Disability Benefits – You can use our online application, available at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability to apply for disability benefits if you: Are age 18 or older. Are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record. Are unable to work because of a medical condition that is expected to last at least 12 months or result in death. Have not been denied disability benefits in the last 60 days. If your application was recently denied, our online appeal application is a starting point to request a review of the determination we made. Please visit www.ssa.gov/apply/appeal-decision-we-made.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. If you meet certain requirements, you may begin the process online by letting us know you would like to apply for SSI at www.ssa.gov/ssi. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call your local Social Security office to make an appointment to apply.

Medicare – Medicare is a federal health insurance program for:

– Medicare is a federal health insurance program for: People age 65 or older.

Some people younger than 65 who have disabilities.

People with end-stage renal disease or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

If you are not already receiving Social Security benefits, you should apply for Medicare 3 months before turning age 65 at www.ssa.gov/medicare.

Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Costs – The Extra Help program helps with the cost of your prescription drugs, like deductibles and copays. People who need assistance with the cost of medications can apply for Extra Help at www.ssa.gov/medicare/part-d-extra-help.

Please share this information with those who need it.