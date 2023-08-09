Community Invited to Join Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker for Coffee (or Tea!) on August 19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker is hosting an informal Coffee (or Tea!) on August 19, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM at the Moore Public Library (215 S. 56th St.). During this event, Deputy Mayor Walker will answer questions from community members, and listen to perspectives that they have to share, about City of Tacoma programs and policies.
