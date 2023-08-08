 We’ve Got Big Ideas- Let’s Hear from You – The Suburban Times

We’ve Got Big Ideas- Let’s Hear from You

Symphony Tacoma announcement.

With Symphony Tacoma’s strings, horns and trumpets muted for the summer, it’s our opportunity to listen to you, our loyal audience members. While post-concert surveys provide immediate feedback on each performance, they sometimes lead to larger questions.

As Symphony Tacoma continues to regain musical momentum and fulfill its mission of building community through music, we’re exploring different programming ideas for the 2024-25 season and beyond.  

Among the options under consideration are a return to Sunday matinee performances during the winter months, adding Pops concert(s) to the Classics line-up, and relocating our pre-concert events to the rehearsal studio in the adjacent Jones Building.

Like many local symphonies across the country, we recognize the need to be more inclusive in our programming and welcoming to newcomers. Our concerts must include a range of musical perspectives – and musicians – that reflect our growing and diverse community. How important is that to you as an audience member?

We’d love your feedback – thanks for taking a few minutes to share your thoughts. Click here to take the survey.

